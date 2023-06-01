x
Fairfield

Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run on Highway 12 in Fairfield

Highway 12 between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was closed just before midnight due to the crash.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Highway 12 in Fairfield late Wednesday night, according to officials.

Highway 12 between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was closed just before midnight Wednesday due to the crash. The highway is now open.

The Fairfield Police Department says a driver hit the motorcyclist then drove away from the scene. 

The crash is under investigation and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time. No additional information is available.

