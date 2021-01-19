Human remains found near Fairfield identified as man missing since 2018

Zachery Lukas Rose was last seen on Feb. 3, 2018, according to the California Department of Justice.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Investigators have identified the human remains found near Fairfield over the weekend as those of a man reported missing nearly three years ago.

The remains and clothing were found in a field near Cement Hill Road and Peabody Road on Jan. 6, 2020, Fairfield Police investigators said. Those remains were turned over to the Solano County Coroners Office who positively identified the deceased as Zachery Lukas Rose of Fairfield.

Rose was last seen on Feb. 3, 2018, according to the California Department of Justice.

“[Zachery] would have been 31 years old this coming March. Our thoughts are with his family, and we hope while there are still many unanswered questions, the discovery of his body brings some closure,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a statement.

The coroner’s office did not release an official cause of death and the case remains open.

Anyone with information about Rose’s disappearance and death is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.

Identification Announcement of Located Human Remains https://t.co/TVHjE6uRNH — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 19, 2021

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9