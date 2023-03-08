Human skeletal remains found in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after human skeletal remains were found Thursday.
According to a news release, they were found around Ledgewood Creek. Police say it appears they had been there awhile.
The remains are believed to be that of an adult, though the gender is unknown. Police say it also doesn’t appear to be the result of foul play, but detectives are working to identify the remains and cause of death.
Anyone with information can call the Fairfield Police Department at (707)428-7300.
