FAIRFIELD, Calif — A “sideshow” drew hundreds of spectators and shut down an intersection in Fairfield early Monday morning.

A witness captured video of the incident at the intersection of State Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue around midnight.

A sideshow is a kind of illegal street party where drivers and spectators, sometimes in very large numbers, gather and block a roadway while some perform donuts and burnouts in their vehicles.

RELATED:

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), officers were out patrolling when they stumbled upon the sideshow. Approximately 200 people were out watching the spectacle. CHP says some of the spectators were throwing rocks, bottles and firecrackers.

Officers say they had to shut down the eastbound connector from Interstate 80 to SH 12 to keep unsuspecting drivers out of danger. The scene was cleared around 12:45 a.m. No arrests were made, but one vehicle was towed.

ABC10's Ananda Rochita will have more on this story on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

WATCH ALSO: San Joaquin County 'sideshow' task force warning public of the dangers