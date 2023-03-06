Man arrested on suspicion of allegedly hitting motorcyclist on Hwy. 12 in Fairfield

The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition.

FAIRFIELD, Calif — A man was arrested a week after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist on Highway 12 in Fairfield and driving off, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The man was identified by police as Lester Hogan Atkinson of Fairfield. The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition.

Police say the crash happened May 31 around 10:50 p.m. when the motorcyclist was heading westbound on 12 heading toward Pennsylvania Avenue. Atkinson was said to be driving southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue heading toward 12.

According to witnesses, shortly before the accident, Atkinson ran a red light to make a westbound turn onto west SR 12. After hitting the motorcyclist, he did not stop and continued westbound onto SR 12. The motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries.

The suspected car was found and recovered in Vallejo Wednesday when Atkinson was arrested. A gun was found inside his home.

Police are still asking for help from witnesses, encouraging anyone with information to contact the Fairfield Police Dispatch Center at (707) 428-7300.

