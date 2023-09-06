Man hurt, firefighter burned during Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was hurt and a firefighter burned after flames erupted inside of a Fairfield home shortly after midnight Saturday, fire crews said.
The fire broke out inside of a 2-story home in the 600 block of Hillside Drive around 12:06 a.m. Saturday, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.
The fire, which also burned the home's patio and deck, caused an estimated $400,000 in damage.
Firefighters rescued a man, a pet snake and two cats from the burning home. First responders took the man to a hospital. At least one cat died during the blaze, firefighters said.
A firefighter reported a minor burn while battling the 2-alarm fire, but did not require medical care. Investigators say that they are looking into the cause of the fire, but that it appears to be accidental.
