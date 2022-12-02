Man killed in Fairfield shooting

Police officials have not provided information on a suspect or motive in the Sunday morning deadly shooting.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department.

Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.

After police responded to the area, officers said they found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital but later died, police said.

Officials have not released information on a suspect or a motive in the case, but say that the investigation is still active.

