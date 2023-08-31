x
Fairfield

Man on motor scooter killed while crossing the street in Fairfield

The Fairfield Police Department said the man was hit around 10:45 p.m. on Travis Boulevard at Clay Street.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man riding a motor scooter was hit and killed while crossing a street in Fairfield Wednesday night.

The Fairfield Police Department said the man was hit around 10:45 p.m. on Travis Boulevard at Clay Street. He died at the scene. The man's identity has not been released.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Willie Weaver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the police department at (707)428-7300.

