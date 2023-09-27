Fairfield police shoot, injure man who appeared to have firearm near school

Police said the man was reportedly seen walking with a possible gun in his hand near Grange Middle School

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Fairfield.

According to Fairfield Police Department, the man was reportedly seen with a possible firearm in his hand on East Tabor near Grange Middle School.

Shots were fired after police responded and encountered the man. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were hurt during the incident.

East Tabor will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

