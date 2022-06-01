Missing: 11-year-old boy with autism last seen in Fairfield

Gage was last seen near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road in Fairfield wearing a black jacket and green camo backpack Thursday morning.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, Gage was last seen missing Thursday morning near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Police say he enjoys the outdoors and may have a change of clothes with him.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a green camo backpack. Police described him as almost 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Solano Office of Emergency Services are also involved in the effort to locate Gage, and both agencies encourage anyone who sees him to call 911.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: