Fairfield Police investigate suspicious disappearance of Erica Brown

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Fairfield are searching for a missing woman and a person of interest in her disappearance which police have described as suspicious.

According to police, 36-year-old Erica Brown was last seen at her home in Fairfield on Aug. 20. Her boyfriend, 45-year-old Mark Randle was allegedly living with her at the time and was identified by police as a person of interest in the disappearance.

Officers say Randle was last seen driving an early 2000's model 4-door black Mercedes sedan. Authorities declined to share any more information about the disappearance, but are asking anyone who sees the two or who has information about their whereabouts to call the police at 707-428-7600.

