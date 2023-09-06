Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident in Fairfield

Police said the motorcyclist went down an embankment and into a barbed-wire fence.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are seeking more information after a motorcycle accident sent a person to the hospital Saturday night.

The Fairfield Police Department responded to the accident near Cordelia Road and Beck Avenue around 9:30 p.m. They were notified to the crash by an automated message from a cellphone that said the owner was in a crash.

Police found the rider with life-threatening injuries, and first responders took the motorcycle rider to the hospital.

According to police, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Cordelia Road, left the roadway for unknown reasons, and went down an embankment and into a barbed wire fence.

Police don't believe alcohol played a factor in the crash at this time. The motorcycle rider is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit at (707)428-7300.

WATCH ALSO: