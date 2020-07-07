Mountain Meadow Fire: Evacuations, road closures lifted as crews battle Fairfield grass fire

The so-called Mountain Meadow Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Solano County city, has only burned 50 acres, but is threatened by wind.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

Evacuations and road closures near the area where the Mountain Meadow Fire is burning have been lifted, according to Fairfield police officials.

The fire, which started burning early Monday evening, had threatened dozens of homes and forced evacuations of residential and business areas near Interstate 80 off of Mountain Meadows Drive and Cedar Creek Court.

Officials say that Cordelia Road will remained close for several hours.

Crews are facing wind gusts of up to 30mph through tomorrow morning as they continue to battle the small grass fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residences on several Fairfield streets are being evacuated Monday evening as crews battle a small, wind-whipped grass fire.

The so-called Mountain Meadow Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Solano County city, has only burned 50 acres off of Mountain Meadows Drive and Cedar Creek Court.

Officials say the fire started around 5 p.m. and is threatening dozens of homes in the area.

Due to a grass fire, the following residential streets have been or are being evacuated:

Scotch Pine Court

Early Amber Court

Sierra Court

Link Road between Cordelia Road and Pittman Road are closed

Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomason Lane is closed

Although the fire has burned few acres, high winds in the area are threatening to spread the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

