Man dies after double shooting during taping of a music video, Fairfield Police say

The double shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Friday on Enterprise Drive in the city of Fairfield, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One man has died and another was hurt after gunshots rang out during the taping of a music video in Fairfield Friday night, officials with the Fairfield Police Department said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers say they received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive.

On scene, officers say they found a man who had been shot and killed and another man who had been injured in the shooting.

The victim who was injured was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday morning, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department, several people were located at the scene who had been participating in the making of a music video.

Officials have not released any more information on what led to the homicide or on a suspect in the shooting. Officers ask those with information on the double shooting to call the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.

Watch More from ABC10: Woman arrested after newborn baby found dead at Lodi homeless encampment