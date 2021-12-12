No credibility to Fairfield High School threat rumors, district says

The district said additional officers will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Rumors of a threat toward Fairfield High School aren't credible, according to the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

The school district published a Facebook post on Sunday night to debunk the rumors. Officials said they opened an investigation into the threat and that, at this time, there is no credibility to it.

However, the district says there will be additional officers on campus.

"Student safety is very important to all of us. We will continue to work with law enforcement and we appreciate your understanding," the district said on Facebook.

The district said the student in question was taken into police custody.

Good Evening Fairfield-Suisun USD Families,

We have been made aware of rumors of a threat regarding Fairfield High School. When we received this notification, we initiated an investigation immediately, including consulting with law enforcement.

At this time, there is no credibility to the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers will be on campus. As more information becomes available, we will share it with the community.

Student safety is very important to all of us. We will continue to work with law enforcement and we appreciate your understanding.

