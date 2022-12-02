Man found dead after person with stab wounds checks into local hospital

Police said there may have been a deadly fight between the man who died and the one who was at the hospital with stab wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was found dead after being stabbed on Tuesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers said they received a call from a local hospital that a man with stab wounds arrived. During their investigations, officers determined the stabbing happened at Willet Court in Fairfield.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a second man with stab wounds. This man was pronounced dead.

Police said there may have been a fight between the man who died and the man who was at the hospital with stab wounds. A spokesperson for the department told ABC10 they are aware of disagreements in the neighborhood and there have been "several altercations" in the past.

No other information about the identity of the two men was released at this time.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10