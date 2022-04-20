1 person found dead after Fairfield house fire

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif — The Fairfield Fire Department found one person dead after a second alarm house fire in Fairfield.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire along the 300 Block of Tulip Street Wednesday morning. Firefighters then found one victim inside the home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fairfield Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters are encouraging people to avoid the area at this time.

* Update this fire is under control. Unfortunately a victim was located and pronounce deceased on scene. Firefighters... Posted by Fairfield Fire Department on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Read more from ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10