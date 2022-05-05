Fairfield Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of Anthony Fuimano

51-year-old Richard Kline was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder after a shooting near Hillview Park on April 21.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two weeks after Fairfield resident Anthony Fuimano was shot and killed near a park in Fairfield, police say they have arrested a man in connection to the homicide.

51-year-old Richard Kline of Martinez was arrested by Fairfield Police detectives Thursday, on suspicion of murder in the deadly April 21 shooting.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded to the area of Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on April 21 after receiving calls about a shooting.

After arriving on scene, first responders say they found Fuimano suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died the next day, according to police.

Police have released limited details on the circumstances surrounding the homicide but confirm that an argument took place before the shooting.

The Fairfield Police Department says they are still investigating the deadly shooting and ask anyone with information to contact their Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.

