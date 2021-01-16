x
Fairfield

Remains found in Fairfield, police say

The human remains and clothes were found in a field, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Human remains were found in a field, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The department discovered the remains and clothing in a field near Cement Hill Road and Peabody Road. The remains were turned over to the Solano County Coroner's Office. The investigation into the remains is ongoing.

The police department is asking for anyone with information to contact their investigations bureau at 707-428-7600.

