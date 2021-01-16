Remains found in Fairfield, police say

Human remains were found in a field, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
The department discovered the remains and clothing in a field near Cement Hill Road and Peabody Road. The remains were turned over to the Solano County Coroner's Office. The investigation into the remains is ongoing.
The police department is asking for anyone with information to contact their investigations bureau at 707-428-7600.
