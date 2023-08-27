Road rage led to shots fired which forced Pop Warner game to end early, Fairfield Police say

The game was being held at Fairfield High School's football stadium Saturday, officers said.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A road rage incident led to gunshots being fired which forced a Pop Warner game to end early Saturday, officials with the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to police, the road rage incident started between two cars on East Atlantic Avenue on Saturday. An occupant of one of the cars allegedly fired gunshots into the air near Fairfield High School's football stadium.

Officers say a Pop Warner game was going on inside the stadium at the time that the gunshots were fired. Police went to the area and confirmed that no one was injured.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to end the game early. Officers say they were able to get information about the cars involved and plan to follow up on the case.

