Shooting investigation underway in Suisun City, police say

Multiple shell casings were found in an intersection in a Suisun City neighborhood. Police did not say if anyone was hurt or if they are looking for suspects.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — The Suisun City Police Department is investigating a mid-day shooting which closed an intersection in a neighborhood.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, multiple 9-1-1 callers reported that a shooting occurred in the 500 block of Avalon Way in Suisun City, which is near Fairfield. Officers arrived to the area shortly after receiving the calls, locating multiple shell casings, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

The shell casings were found in the intersection of Worley Road and Chyrl Way. Photos of the scene posted by the Suisun City Police Department show several evidence markers placed on the ground of the intersection.

Police have not released information on a suspect or any victims in this case. Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the Suisun City Police Department at (707) 421-7373.