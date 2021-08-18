x
‘I think she’s out,’ Solano County deputy says after violent arrest

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the deputies then lied about the encounter to paramedics and on official reports.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A federal civil rights lawsuit claims a Black woman who pulled off a road to change drivers during a trip with family members was attacked and knocked unconscious by two Northern California sheriff’s deputies. 

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the deputies then lied about the encounter to paramedics and on official reports. Cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her in August 2020. 

Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged. Sheriff’s officials didn't immediately comment on the complaint.

