Video released of Solano County deputy killing suspect who opened fire at McDonald's

The sheriff's office said the deputy fired his weapon after the suspect opened fire on him and a Fairfield officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Video released by the Solano County Sheriff's Office shows the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing a man in Fairfield.

The incident dates back to Nov. 27. Fairfield Police was responding to a reported disturbance involving a gun along the 4300 block of Central Place at a motel. A Solano County Sheriff's deputy in the area responded as well to help. The deputy met the victims in a parking lot of a neighboring McDonald's and later drove around to help with the suspect search.

Authorities said the deputy saw the suspect jump out of some bushes and run away before sending his K9 partner after him. Deputies said the suspect ran around the back corner of a building.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows the deputy running toward the area with his K9 partner when the suspect opens fire on the deputy and a Fairfield officer. The sheriff's office said the deputy fired back, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect's weapon was secured and police tried to provide first aid until medical personnel pronounced the suspect dead. The suspect was identified 41-year-old Robert Duncan Jr., of Vallejo.

No Fairfield police officer fired their weapons.

To view the body camera and in-car footage from the Solano County Sheriff's Office, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: