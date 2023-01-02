Stop by and say 'hello' to Solano County libraries, see what they offer

Local libraries offer anything from books and movies to renting board games, musical instruments, attending book clubs or getting help filing your taxes.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Civic Center Library is a space where anyone and everyone can find a community, make memories and enjoy free content.

Recently a librarian tweeted about seeing a child singing to the books when being pushed in her stroller down the book aisles. The tweet has gained over 120,000 likes as people enjoy the sweet moment.

“It was just super special that she actually took the time to sing and she told her library and book friends that she was in the back,” said librarian Mychal Threets who witnessed the interaction. “It was just something that I thought the rest of the world might need and it turns out maybe they did need to see how much she loved the library.”

Threets says this interaction is one of many he’s seen, experienced and initiated in the library. He says he grew up using the library and the positivity of this interaction reminded him how special the space can be.

A mom came into the library with her kids in a stroller.



As they strolled into the children’s section, her little girl started waving her arms in the air in excitement, singing, “Hello, library! Hello, books! I told you I’d be back!”



“Libraries are always gonna be about books, but they're more than books,” he said. “Libraries are one of the last truly free institutions. There is no expectancy that you're going to pay… This is a special place for kids, but it's also a special place for teens, a special place for adults... there is something for everybody.”

The Fairfield Civic Center Library has dozens of offerings for folks to come in and try, regardless of if they have a library card. Anything from the usual renting of a book and using the printer to using/renting board games, musical instruments, attending book clubs or getting help filing your taxes.

“We welcome everyone,” said Melissa Padaca, the library marketing and community relations officer. “We don't want anyone's money, you can actually come in, sit down and literally stay at the library all day, we won't question it.”

Padaca says the library is working to offer newer, more unexpected things to the library and those who use it.

“We're going to start expanding to include bakeware and a small collection of tools,” said Padaca, adding that the library is open seven days a week and offers streaming services for books and music and even instructional videos for things.

The Solano County Library TikTok account works to educate the public about the importance of libraries, what they offer and bring some more lightheartedness to the world.

“The library has a sense of humor and we could be fun,” said Padaca.

Threets is featured in many of the videos and says he works to “show the positivity of the library.”

“I grew up with Mr. Rogers, Bob Ross, Steve Irwin, all the wholesome people… There’s a lot going on in the world [and we’re] trying to push some positive things out there,” he said. “I'm lucky enough to be in a library where kids actually love to come there and they look forward to it. [Libraries] are a joyful place to be.”

While recent book bans affect school libraries more than public libraries, Threets says workers support each other to try and ensure libraries are accessible, representative of everyone and "something everyone can love."

"We're always here for you, and if you're like 'libraries aren't for me right now,' we understand and appreciate that, we won't bother you about it," he said. "You never know when your dark day of trying to submit something last second or print your concert tickets, or your sports tickets, [will come, but] you can always come on back."

Solano County libraries, including the Fairfield Civic Center Library, are open five to seven days a week depending on location. Click HERE for more information on locations, hours and services.

Services can include any of the following and more:

Reading events and book clubs

Rentals of books, music, streaming services, instruments, video games, movies, etc.

Access to printers, computers, board games and other tools/toys

Librarians are also available to help with nearly anything someone is coming to the library for. While Threets says they are usually “introverted folks,” he stressed they’re more than happy to help anyone coming into the library.

“We're happy to do the work that we do. It's not always easy, but it's fun to see how big of an impact it can have even in simple things again, like a little girl singing to the books in the library on her way in,” he said.

The library, librarians and books will always be here for you to come by and say "hello!"