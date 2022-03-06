3 students attacked with shard of glass at Tolenas Academy in Solano County, deputies say

A 14-year-old student is suspected of attacking other teenaged students before being arrested without incident.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Three students were hurt after being attacked by another student with a shard of glass, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said the attack happened at Tolenas Academy in Fairfield. Staff at the school were able to disarm and isolate the 14-year-old suspect but not before he allegedly stabbed one student and cut two others.

The cut students are about 13 years old, and the stabbed student is 14 years old. There were no life-threatening injuries.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and said they determined the event to be an isolated incident.

