FAIRFIELD, California — A report of a break-in turned into a shootout with police, according to reports.

According to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, an alarm company contacted police in regards to a break-in of a business along Horizon Drive. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact a man they believed to be the suspect. The man refused to comply and fled from police.

The chase eventually led to a shootout between police and the suspect, who was injured by gunfire. The suspect was taken to a hospital where where he is currently listed as "critical condition." No officers were injured during the shootout.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7600.