FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The man who led Fairfield police on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon was shot and killed by his victim during the chase, according to officials.

Fairfield police say a woman inside a white station wagon flagged down officers around 2:30 p.m., shouting that she was being assaulted. When officers tried to pull a car over, the driver sped away.

Not long after the chase began, police say the suspect crashed into other vehicles near the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. After the crash, officers learned the woman shot the suspect at some point during the chase.

Investigators say the 22-year-old male suspect and the 24-year-old female passenger were in a relationship and living together. A 10-month-old baby was also in the car during the chase, but was not injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are not identifying the woman because the case is considered a domestic violence incident.

