Suspect wanted for kidnapping and carjacking kills himself after crash in Fairfield, police say

The suspect had released the kidnapping victim prior to the crash, which police say occurred after the suspect attempted to flee from officers.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oakland man accused of a kidnapping and carjacking took his own life after crashing his car in an attempt to flee from police, the Fairfield Police Department said.

The 38-year-old man was wanted by a neighboring law enforcement agency Monday evening when the Fairfield police received a call from a citizen and an alert from a camera system advising that he was in the area.

Officers found his car in the area of Chuck Hammond and Peabody Drive and attempted to contain the driver. The suspect then allegedly drove away, ultimately crashing his car in the intersection of Peabody Road and Air Base Parkway.

Police arrived on scene of the crash and attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating with the driver. After getting no response, police said law enforcement approached the car and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The kidnapping victim had previously been released by the suspect and the kidnapping and carjacking incidents occurred prior to the crash, according to police.

The police investigation forced the closure of the intersection, near Travis Air Force Base, for eight hours.

