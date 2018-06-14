Police pulled a body from a Fairfield creek Thursday after a passenger on a train spotted the body floating in the water.

A concerned citizen told police they spotted the body near the railroad tracks while riding a train through town.

When officers arrived they found the body floating face down in the 400 block of Union Avenue.

A team of rescue divers from the Solano County Office of Emergency Services recovered the naked body of what appears to be a woman in her 30s or 40s.

Investigators found no obvious signs of trauma to the body and no evidence of foul play in the area.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information should call the Fairfield Police Dept. at (707) 428-7444.

