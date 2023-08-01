Travis Air Force Base gets new aircraft refueling tanker

The KC-46A Pegasus has better refueling, cargo and medical evacuation abilities when compared to the older generations.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A United States Air Force Base in Solano County welcomed a new fueling tanker to its fleet, Friday.

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield hosted an event to celebrate its first KC-46A Pegasus — or a sky gas station.

The tanker is the first phase in "recapitalizing the U.S. Air Force's aging tanker fleet," according to the Air Force. It has better refueling, cargo and medical evacuation abilities when compared to the older generations. This will support the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers.

Former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James announced Travis AFB was selected as a preferred location for the second round of KC-46A basing selections in January 2017. The tanker flew from Seattle, Washington to Travis AFB.

“This has required the concerted effort of all who fly, fix, support and heal as part of the mobility mission here at Travis and has translated directly into today’s capabilities,” said Col. Derek Salmi, 60th AMW commander.

The base started construction on the $136.2 million three-bay hangar in December 2018 and it was completed in May 2023. ahead of the delivery. This hangar, about 174,300 square feet in size, will serve as the Department of Defense's exclusive KC-46A support facility on the west coast.

“The first feeling I feel is pride,” said Lt. Col. Paul Overdiek, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “We’re ready to operate [KC-46] and we’re ready to maintain it.”

The new aircraft also has self protection and defensive abilities, which the Travis Air Force Base officials say will make it "more survivable in a contested environment."

The old generation of aircrafts, the KC-10, will be completely divested by September 2024, allowing the KC-46 to be the new face of air refueling aircrafts.

“The KC-46 stands ready to take the baton pass from the most faithful of tankers, the KC-10 Extender, whose distinctive silhouette has graced the skies over Solano County for the past three decades and extended American power worldwide for more than forty years with its defining characteristics of strength and class,” said Salmi.