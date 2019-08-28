FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Officials with Travis Air Force Base say the reported "real world security incident" was a false alarm.

According to a press release, the base was in the middle of a two-day exercise testing "the ability to respond to emergency incidents" when someone reported hearing gun shots near the Supply Warehouse on base.

"Though it was a false alarm, our first responders reacted quickly and appropriately," Col. Jeffery Nelson, 60th AMW commander, said. "We take every security incident very seriously."

The Fairfield Police Department also confirmed that there was no active shooter.

