Driver who killed Caltrans worker Quandra McGadney sentenced to 8 years in prison

On June 3, Quandra McGadney, a 51-year-old landscape maintenance worker, was hit and killed on westbound I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The driver who hit and killed a Caltrans worker last month along I-80 in Vacaville was sentenced to eight years in prison, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said in a release Wednesday.

Taje Holliman, a 31-year-old from San Francisco, pled guilty to multiple charges including hit-and-run, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, DUI, vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and drug charges.

According to the district attorney, McGadney was standing outside her work vehicle on the northern shoulder of the freeway wearing reflective gear and a helmet. Holliman swerved onto the shoulder and hit her. He left the area but was arrested shortly after.

At the time of his arrest, he was on parole and had several syringes containing heroin, according to the district attorney.

McGadney is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and her two sisters, Priscilla Stevenson and Candice McGadney

She joined Caltrans in 2018 and a spokesperson with Caltrans in Solano County said she served California for 18 years.

