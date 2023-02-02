Vacaville theater offers arts grant, applications now open

The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville."

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is now accepting applications for its arts grant to cover rental and production costs.

The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville," according to a city press release.

The grant program will provide VPAT rental clients with financial assistance to help cover production costs and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis as funding and qualifications allow.

Nonprofit rental clients may request up to 60% and for-profit clients may request up to 40% for production rental costs with a cap of $10,000 per rental, per event.

An applicant may be awarded up to two VPAT Arts Grants within one fiscal year, between July 1 and June 30, but must be used for separate rentals/events, according to the press release.

Solano County resident programs will have priority during the grant award process.

For additional information, contact VPAT Theatre Manager, Rachel Morgan at (707) 469-4015 or Rachel@vpat.net.