Family and friends of Vanden High School star athlete killed last year celebrate his life

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — As dozens of family members and friends gathered at Fairfield's Gary Falati Neighborhood Park Wednesday night to celebrate Daniel Hughes' 18th birthday, his parents described the occasion with one word: bittersweet.

Daniel Hughes was tragically shot and killed in April of last year, when he was 17 years old. This academic year, both the Vanden High School football and basketball teams dedicated their seasons to his memory.

"He fell in love with both football and basketball," said Daniel's mother, Katie Marshman. "He played both sports throughout high school, and a lot of these kids, they’ve been playing together since they were really really young," she said.

The Vanden High football team won the state championship in their division. Now, Vanden High's basketball team is getting deeper into the playoffs and hoping to bring home another championship in his name.

"Them keeping the season going and keeping his name alive and playing for him, it really kind of gives me motivation some days just to get up," Marshman said.

"It’s bittersweet. Love to see the community support, and everybody coming out to celebrate his birthday, but there’s also a lot of pain involved in it, with him not being here," Hughes said.

