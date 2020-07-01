FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two Northern California restaurants made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020, and one spot even cracked the top 10.

Pikul Thai Bistro in Fairfield came in at 10 on the list. The five-star Thai bistro opened in 2019 and routinely gets rave reviews from patrons. One review on Yelp noted that the food is good enough to share with a group while being reasonably priced at the same time.

The only other Northern California restaurant to crack the top 100 was Roundhouse Deli in Roseville. Many of the reviews note the deliciousness of the tacos and how no matter what you order, you'll leave satisfied and with a full belly.

A California food truck grabbed the top spot. A Mediterranean food truck in San Diego called Shawarma Guys received five stars and Yelp suggests you order the Chicken Shawarma. In all, 15 California restaurants made the list.

“To determine Yelp’s Best Places to Eat in 2020, Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of our community managers around the country to finalize the rankings,” San Francisco-based Yelp said in the list.

