Come 'Dance, Dance' with Fall Out Boy at Golden 1 Center in March 2024

Iconic rock band Fall Out Boy is stopping in Sacramento on March 3, 2024. Tickets go on sale next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With multiple stadium shows and sold-out venues under their belt, Fall Out Boy isn't quite ready to say "thanks for the memories" to the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour.

The band is extending their tour, now called So Much For (2our) Dust, and will be making a stop in Sacramento on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The North American tour began on June 21 and wrapped up on Aug. 6. Each show on the tour began with a Magic 8 Ball that selects a song that has never been played before to kick off the setlist, which inspired a TikTok trend.

The tour comes after the band released their eighth studio album, "So Much (For) Stardust" in March.

Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World, The Maine and Daisy Grenade.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and open to the public on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can only be purchased online. Prices vary based on the seat.

WATCH ALSO: First and only stand-alone Cinnabon opens in Northern California