Family-owned farm in Galt hosting fall gathering for community

This gathering will feature a four-course meal prepared by local chefs that use farm-fresh produce along with wine pairings from local vineyards and live music.

GALT, Calif. — Lucero Organic Farms is a small, sustainable organic farm in Galt and will be throwing their Fall Harvest Gathering to celebrate the start of harvest season, Sunday.

The farm offers a variety of heirloom fruits and vegetables, in which owners Priscilla and Curtis Lucero sell at their own farmer's market, farmer's markets in the Bay Area and local events.

The farm was started in the '60s by Ben Lucero, Curtis's father. Ben Lucero worked at a local farm at the time and was not treated the best. He wanted to start his own farm and promised not to do things the way this farm had.

Curtis Lucero and his wife, Priscilla joined the farm in 2005 where Priscilla did daycare during the week and farmers markets on the weekend while Curtis was a full-time farmer, learning everything he could from his father.

Priscilla has always loved planting her own garden and thanks her grandfather who was a sharecropper in the 1930s for that. However, she never thought farming would become a full-time job. She likes to work with kids and teach kids so when they first started out, Priscilla would teach the kids in daycare about farming and its importance to our bodies.

"Little by little, we just decided this was going to be our life," said Priscilla. "We're going to farm, we want to live on the farm, and now the thought of having our own land where we can provide for ourselves and our community, it's perfect for us."

Now Priscilla and Curtis are operating a second-generational farm. They love to host events as well to bring the community of Galt together and to raise awareness of how important farming is and how necessary farm workers are.

Curtis is Hispanic and Priscilla is Black, so in addition to Lucero Organic Farms being a second-generation farm, they really enjoy being able to own the land.

"Farming is actually very empowering because not only are you feeding yourself but then you're feeding others and educating others as well," Priscilla said. "We would have never dreamed that we'd be able to have this type of life. Even if you just start out with one acre and grow from that, that's what our goal is to keep the next generation looking forward to that."

Lucero Organic Farms holds seasonal events such as Music on the Farm, a Harvest Festival, Christmas on the Farm and their favorite event to host is the Fall Harvest Gathering.

This gathering consists of a four-course meal prepared by a local chef, using seasonal farm-fresh produce and pairing the food with different wines from local vineyards along with live music!

"Our eaters get to see where their food comes from and what goes into putting it from basically farm to table."

The gathering takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lucero Organic Farms. You can go to their website or Eventbrite for tickets and more information.

