Family identifies 23-year-old father killed in Highway 99 crash near Gridley

Family members said he leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A two-year-old child in Yuba City will grow up without his father after a deadly Highway 99 crash near Gridley Sunday morning.

Family members identified the young father as 23-year-old Jamie Trigueiro.

“It’s so hard. I don’t know. It’s hard to try to stay okay for my little boy. He keeps asking about him. I don’t know what to tell him" said Lesia Todd, Trigueiro's girlfriend of five years.

Todd couldn’t believe what she was hearing when doctors told her that Trigueiro, father of two-year-old Ethan, didn’t survive the Sunday morning crash.

“He had internal bleeding, and his heart just stopped. He didn’t have any pulse or heartbeat. They tried everything they could,” Todd said.

Trigueiro was a passenger in a Nissan Sentra that was heading south on State Route 99 near East Evans Reimer Road near Gridley.

California Highway Patrol officials said, that as the driver was approaching a semi-truck, he veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The semi-truck driver tried to avoid the car but collided with them head-on.

Todd said Trigueiro would spend most of his day with their son. They were inseparable.

“I don’t want any more kids to lose a parent,” she said.

The collision killed her child’s father. While the semi-truck driver wasn’t hurt, another passenger and driver of the Nissan were hospitalized. Todd said the group had just celebrated a birthday the night before.

The crash is still under investigation.

Trigueiro was the primary caregiver for the two-year-old child. Now, Todd says it’ll be a long time before she can return to work as she and her son navigate a life without his father.

