A family is warning people after a falling tree branch killed their baby in Sacramento the day before Mother's Day in Tahoe Park.

When the incident occurred, the family was celebrating a birthday.

"It was just warming up, but there was just a nice breeze going," said Catherine Elton. "We had the close friends over and family members."

Catherine Elton is Jessica Flynn's cousin. Flynn was visiting with her 3-month-old son Xavier from Idaho when it happened.

"I just walked in to probably the worst thing you could walk into as any adult or parent," Elton said.

Elton said Xavier was hit by a falling tree branch. His face was down on the concrete.

"What happened was that the tree let go of a branch and without warning from about 100 feet up," Elton said. "The force of the impact was on Xavier's back of his head."

A spokesperson for Sacramento Fire said they responded to the call and took Xavier to the hospital. His family confirmed he died of his injuries at UC Davis Medical Center.

"The world felt ominous," Elton said. "A little scary."

Sacramento Fire says a case like this is rare. They would often hear of cases of a falling tree or branch on a home or a car and not a person. However, the family says they still want people to be careful.

Anna McAuley with the Sacramento Tree Foundation recommends for people to get their trees checked by a certified arborist every year.

"When it comes to high winds and rain, make sure you're having your trees assessed regularly to prevent those branches from falling and cleaning out the dead branches," McAuley said.

