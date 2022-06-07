'We need answers': Family of Carmichael hit-and-run victim demand accountability from driver

Robert Jenson was staying at his mother's house when he went on a walk to a nearby store. He never came home.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Robert Jenson's loved ones are mourning after his senseless and tragic death in Carmichael last month.

They say he was funny, enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved people. They describe him as the type of person who would have given you the shirt off his back.

"Robert enjoyed NASCAR and he was an absolute 49ers fan," said his wife, Adriana Jenson. "People know Robert as somebody with a servant heart — as somebody who was giving and kind."

Robert's mother, Lisa Wiley, says he was staying at her house in Carmichael on the night of June 20 when he decided to walk to a nearby store.

"He left the door unlocked saying he'd be right back and he never came back home," said Wiley.

Robert was hit and killed by a car on his way back around 9:10 p.m. He was walking northbound near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, according to Adriana. The driver fled the scene.

"In order for us to get closure, we need answers," she said.

Adriana says a witness who pulled over and was with Robert in his final moments described the car involved as a late model white two-door Honda Civic coupe that likely has damage on the front driver's side.

"My husband deserves dignity," she said. "Robert Jenson was very well-loved and cared for, and a lot of lives are devastated by this."

Wiley is demanding accountability from the driver responsible for the death of her son.

"God sees all and you won't get away with this — and we're asking you to please turn yourself in to start your repentance and healing for us so we can have closure for my son and her husband and our family," said Wiley.

CHP told ABC10 the case is still open and under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CHP North Sacramento.

