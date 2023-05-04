Family of Orangevale man killed in 2001 carjacking puts up $10K reward

Scott Joseph Lee was shot and killed at an apartment on Greenback Lane.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The family of an Orangevale man killed 22 years ago in an armed carjacking is now offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of his killer(s).

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on March 26, 2001, at an apartment complex on Greenback Lane.

Scott Joseph Lee, 23, was driving to his apartment around and talking to his sister on the phone. His sister reported hearing an unknown man telling him to give him something and the sound of glass breaking.

Lee’s family went to the apartment complex and found him on the ground next to one of the apartment buildings. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are still no suspects in the case.

Lee’s family recently put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 916-874-8476.

