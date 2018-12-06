On Monday morning, Stockton Police announced they had a man in custody for the shooting death of Celina Ramirez, 22, of Stockton.

Ramirez's family said she was on the way home from her cousin's graduation party on Saturday night when she was shot in the area of West Lane and Hammer Lane.

Ramirez's cousin Debbie Garcia said they were just texting the day before. Loved ones knew Celina as 'Cece' and said she has always been a tomboy and the life of every family function.

"I just actually found a picture of Celina at one of my daughter's princess parties," laughed Garcia of the memory. "She had a crown!"

Cece was the type of person who was there for everyone in the family, no matter the age or how distance.

"She had a hard exterior, but she was really soft and genuine on the inside," said Garcia. "I think her main goal was just to be happy and to live life as best as she could, with the love from her and with her family."

Less than 48 hours after her death, Stockton Police arrested 20-year-old Alexes Daniel Corrales.

"Someone will have their day in court and be held responsible for their actions," said Alyssa Vizcaino, Ramirez's cousin.

Garcia teared up at the thought of driving by the area where Ramirez was killed every day because it's close to where she lives.

"In the last few months, I haven't been able to see her [because] of the busy-ness of life," said Garcia. "If I could go back, I would hold her and hug her and tell her that her family loves her."

If you would like to help with Ramirez's funeral expenses, her family have set up a GoFundMe.

There will also be car wash fundraisers from June 13 to June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Arco Gas Station on Cherokee Lane in Lodi.

On Saturday, there will be a barbecue fundraiser at Salas Park.

