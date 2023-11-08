The teenager broke his tibia and fibula and will soon have his second surgery, the family said on Facebook.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The quick actions of firefighters, EMS and the St. Charles County farming community stopped a bad situation from getting much worse, according to the family of a recently injured teenager.

Brandon "Bubba" Wiesehan had to be taken by helicopter to a local hospital after he got stuck in a grain bin auger on Thursday. The family posted an update on his condition Saturday morning.

"He broke his tibia and his fibula and had surgery to clean out the wound and set the bone," the family said in a Facebook post. "They put in a rod and a halo with pins. His blood flow is looking good as well as his pulse in this leg."

Bubba was scheduled to have a second surgery on Saturday but it was pushed to tomorrow, the family said.

"We want to say a HUGE thank you to all the firefighters, EMS and everyone else within the farming community that came out and helped him and are still continuing to help in anyway that they can. We are so thankful for each and everyone of you."

The family said they would post another update on Sunday after the teen went through surgery.

Below is an update from the family in regards to the farm accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The young man is... Posted by Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District on Saturday, August 12, 2023

