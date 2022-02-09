Sacramento family reeling from Caldor Fire loss has truck and catalytic converter stolen

The truck was recovered by police the next day, but its catalytic converter, along with many expensive tools like a welder, were all missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family still reeling from a devastating loss in the Caldor Fire was dealt another blow Wednesday when the truck they saved from the fire was stolen right in front of their Sacramento home.

The last year has been difficult for Daniela Sigheti and her family after they nearly lost everything, including the retirement cabin she and her husband worked hard to build.

"We even didn't have time to make memories," said Sigheti. "It was a very traumatic event because it was unexpected."

The only thing Sigheti and her husband were able to save was their 2007 Ford F-550 Super Duty truck they used for DIY projects and to haul large items.

"You look at the truck, you say 'Goodness, it's an old truck. The paint is all gone,' but it's my truck," said Sigheti. "For me, it's like a treasure."

The truck was stolen from their home on Maccan Court early Wednesday morning and the theft was captured on home surveillance.

"I never thought that it was gone, and we didn't believe it was gone," said Sigheti. "We took the day off and my husband spent all day looking for the truck in the city."

The truck was recovered by police the next day, but its catalytic converter, along with many expensive tools like a welder, were all missing.

"And on top of that, we have to pay $600 to take our truck out of the yard," said Sigheti. "That would be another expense on top of what we lost already with what was on the truck."

Sigheti told ABC10 some of her neighbors also had their catalytic converters stolen in recent months. The couple is now left with more questions than answers and aren't sure what to do next. They hope whoever is responsible for the theft is held accountable for their actions.

"It's draining us mentally, financially. You get to the point where you say 'Ok, when will that stop?'" said Sigheti.

ABC10 reached out to CHP about the case but haven't received a response yet.

WATCH ON ABC10: Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison in Rocklin teen's fentanyl death