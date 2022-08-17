Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.

The wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration and had to be airlifted by helicopter after waiting through the night with Search and Rescue, Downieville Fire and Forest Service personnel. The children and husband were escorted up the canyon and to safety by authorities.

The conditions of the family members have not been released.