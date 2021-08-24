Family says Carmichael boy assaulted by adult neighbor

Family says their side of the story wasn't taken into account

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The family of a Carmichael teen is speaking out after they say their pleas for justice have gone unanswered by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The family said their 16-year-old boy was assaulted by an adult neighbor who is also a Sacramento firefighter.

They held a press conference Tuesday with community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth, Berry Accius.

“We want accountability and transparency and consequence. Consequences because it’s necessary and we don’t want this issue to be swept under the rug,” Accius said.

The boy’s mom, Jasmine Silver, said following the incident on Aug. 1 that nothing has happened.

“Sergeant Bunn came to my house and said it wasn’t enough evidence to do a separate report. So he would put our statement on that report,” she said. She then said that nothing from them ended up on the report.

Silver said she went to the sheriff’s office herself and was finally able to get a copy of a report on Aug. 13. The family showed ABC10 that one-page report. It does lay out an argument between the neighbors, but the family says the narrative doesn’t include their side.

The report says the firefighter “…then armed himself with a firearm, but never brandished, threatened, or pointed the firearm at (the boy) or any other family member.” However, the family said that’s not true.

“He had his firearm out on us,” said Silver.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office who sent the following statement:

“I know that a report was taken, detectives followed up on leads, and the report was sent to the DA's office. We don't have anything to do with pressing charges, that's the DA's office.” – Sacramento Sheriff Public Information Officer Rodney Grassmann

ABC10 also reached out to the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office. They sent us a statement, providing another narrative. It reads:

“On August 20th, the District Attorney’s Office received and reviewed reports related to an allegation of a misdemeanor battery. That incident occurred on August 1, 2021. A homeowner called 911 to report that several individuals were in front of his home seeking a fight based on a previous encounter with a 16 year old. The responding deputies took initial statements including the statement of the 16 year old, who alleged that the homeowner pushed him for being on the sidewalk near that individual’s home. The 16 year old did not suffer any injuries as a result of being pushed. The homeowner told deputies that he requested the 16 year old to leave his property and after a verbal exchange the 16 year old left and later returned with some family members. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up investigation in this matter, which included statements from a neighbor who indicated there was no contact between the 16 year old and the homeowner. After a thorough review of all the reports submitted there is insufficient evidence to warrant the filing of any criminal charges.” – Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard

For now, the family of the 16-year-old boy continues to wait and continues to demand justice.

“What I want is to be able to press charges. This man needs to be held accountable for his actions,” said Silver.

ABC10 also reached out to the fire department. They responded saying:

“We were made aware of a civil issue between our firefighter and a neighbor. After further investigation, we were made aware of no evidence that warranted an internal investigation. He is still an employee of Sacramento Fire.” - Sacramento Fire Public Information Officer Keith Wade