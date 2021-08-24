'Anything would help' | Family searches for man who went missing after evacuating Caldor Fire

Deputies said Creely is 5'6", 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information, call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The Caldor Fire ravaged the town of Grizzly Flats, leading to an urgent plea to help find 57-year-old Marvin Creel.

"It's not a fun waiting game," Jim Bradford, Creel's nephew, said.

Bradford said his uncle lost everything in the fire, but managed to evacuate. The family last spoke to him on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

"He said 'Jimmy, it's your Uncle Marvin' and I said 'Hey Uncle Marv, are you okay?' Then the phone went dead, and I tried to call him back," Bradford said. "It just went to voicemail."

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office shared Cree's picture on Facebook and revealed they recently found his white Dodge pick-up truck.

"The keys were still in the ignition. His belongings were still in the vehicle, and he would not have left his stuff. He had personal paperwork, and he had guns of his," Bradford said.

With the Caldor Fire still raging, the family can't help fearing the worst. They're desperate for any answers.

"Even if you think you saw him…maybe somebody picked him up and took him to a hospital, maybe you saw him walk in, or you saw him walking on the side of the road…anything would help," Bradford said.

Deputies said Creely is 5'6", 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

