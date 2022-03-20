The gratitude the family feels warranted recognition for the first responders who are heroes.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A family is thanking this particular fire station, Fire Station #4 in Escondido for saving their 10-month-old son. The gratitude the family feels warranted recognition for the first responders who are heroes.

"I heard Christina I heard Zachary crying, Christina screaming I was getting out of the shower, they were saying we need help," said Brad Wilcko.

On January 18th, Brad Wilcko and Christina Munro say their son Zachary stopped breathing.

"I picked him up and he went totally limp," said Christina. "Without a flinch I dialed 9-1-1," said Wilcko.

Eight minutes later, two first responders, who the couple are calling heroes, showed up at their doorstep.

Their son was diagnosed with COVID-19 just the day before.

And today, they say it was a miracle their son is alive and they want to thank those who saved him.

Jonny San Nicolas, a paramedic firefighter who was there that day says he’s grateful to be able to help people in need.

"To be there and make a difference and actually show them a caring hand showing we can help them in their time of need," said Nicolas.

Thomas Steillman was also there says it’s his job to make sure people come out of scary situation safe and sound.

"We’ll do everything in our power make sure that kid is alright," said Steillman.

So today, these heroes got to enjoy some food and appreciation.

They don't often get this kind of appreciation for doing their jobs, but they’re overjoyed to see little Zachary doing well.

A good feeling all around, and this family of three hope to continue their tradition of celebrating local heroes that often go unseen and want others to do the same.

"This is the smallest thing we can do and talking to the men and women here this hasn’t been done before and that makes me sad," said Wilcko.