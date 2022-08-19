'I can't sleep at all': Monterey Trail High attack victim's family want people to stop sharing video

The father of nine says the video being shared is causing stress and pain to the family.

ELK GROVE, Calif — It's been two days since a 15-year-old was violently attacked at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove.

The family is demanding answers and the victim's sister is speaking for the first time since the attack.

The father and sister of the student known as "KJ" describe him as a gentle giant who wouldn't hurt anyone.

They'd like people on social media to stop speculating on what really happened.

"I wouldn't wish this situation for any parent. Especially seeing your kid hurt like that," said Kawame Curry, the father of 15-year-old Kawame Curry Jr.

In a video shared hundreds of times on social media, you can see where another 15-year-old pulls out a fire extinguisher from a backpack and hits Curry Jr. twice.

ABC10 is not sharing the video due to its graphic nature, and because of the further trauma it has caused his 12-year-old sister Kaaliyah Curry and siblings.

"I can't sleep. I can't sleep because every time I keep closing my eyes all I can see is the video. So, I can't really sleep at all," said Kaaliyah.

Her eyes were filled with tears thinking about her brother.

Despite what some people are saying on social media, KJ's father is adamant this scenario had nothing to do with bullying.

"And I'll just be blunt. Put this narrative out there for young Black men that they're this or they're that. Or if something like this happened to them it had to be for a reason. And stuff like that. And that's not the case. My son is not a bully. My son has not had an issue with any kid or any fights," said Curry.

The family says it's hurtful to the entire family when people who don't know KJ are making their own assumptions as to what happened.

"It's a lot of pain. Emotional pain. Mental, mental stress. All of that stuff like that. Cause now it's like watching my kids and you know him being in pain. Plus, now he's having night terrors. Cause like last night he woke in the middle of the night and just was sitting up," said Curry.

The family is trying to move forward as KJ recovers but with the video still out there, 12-year-old Kaailyah Curry has something to ask to those who may see it:

"Stop reposting the video. It's annoying. It's not funny. It hurts," said Kaaliyah.

ABC10 asked Curry what he feels justice look like for his son. He says he would like for the other 15-year-old who assaulted KJ to be held accountable.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department declined to comment.

