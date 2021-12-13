Fans gathered at a Chula Vista brewery to honor a legendary Mexican singer

Vicente Fernández is legendary in the Latin community. The ranchera star has sold more than 65 million albums.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mexican singer Vicente Fernández is legendary in the Latin community. In Chula Vista many local fans gathered Sunday to honor him at a local brewery playing his music. The singer was known as the king of Mexican, "Chente" and El Rey.

"From being little, our tia, uncles, cousins -- just having that music everywhere through our life and using it in celebrations in mourning, every aspect of our life. It's in our blood," said Dali Parker, Chula Vista Brewery owner.

The ranchera star has sold more than 65 million albums and we found a couple of mariachis at Chula Vista Brewery who listened to a lot of those albums.

"Claro que si. Relamente la muisica es popular," said Jose Antonio Escobar.

In 2012 Fernández performed locally, so it's no wonder why in the heart of downtown Chula Vista they're hearts feel a little heavier.

"We are all mourning, grieving and celebrating in our own way and celebrating the icon, legend and the life he lived celebrating El Rey," said Parker.